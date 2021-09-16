Xiaomi’s 11T Pro flagship supports 120W HyperCharge for fearsomely fast refuelling

Lethargic charging might allow you to elongate your lunch break, but it doesn’t do much for your productivity. Luckily, Xiaomi’s latest flagship will have you back at the grindstone in no time. Hooray! 120W HyperCharge smarts can brim the 5000mAh battery in an astonishingly speedy 17 minutes – barely long enough to brew and chug a cuppa. When you’re off the clock, the 11T Pro (from £599 for 128GB storage) does plenty to entertain: front and centre sits a 6.67in AMOLED DotDisplay with support for silky 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ – which is handy, because that’s exactly what the Pro can record. Besides 8K footage at 30fps, you can also shoot AI-assisted stills with any one of the 108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide or 5MP telephoto lenses. Running the show is Snapdragon’s barnstorming 888 chip (as seen in Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra), complete with Qualcomm’s sixth-gen AI engine. All of which is enough to leave anyone in need of a breather. But make it a quick one.