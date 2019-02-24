Xiaomi Mi 9 is a three-eyed fast charging monster

Motorola and OnePlus consistently deliver great phones at amazing prices, but since entering the UK in 2018, few have been able to match Xiaomi for value. The latest entry in what we're calling the "how are you actually making money from this?" category is the Mi 9, which should be releasing in the UK at the end of March. The headline features are: a 6.39-inch OLED display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and three camera lenses on the rear. But then dig beneath the surface and there's even more to shout about: 20W wireless fast charging fills the phone in 90 minutes, the DxOMark camera score is just one point behind the new (and much more expensive) Samsung Galaxy S10, and the in-screen fingerprint sensor is 25 per cent faster. Oh, and the phone's curved back has been certified by The Gaudi Academia of Knowledge, because, er...it's launching in Barcelona, we guess? Either way, this looks to be a stunning phone for the money, and should reach the UK around the end of March at 449 euros for the 64GB storage model, and 499 euros for the 128GB version.