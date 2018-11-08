Xiaomi is bringing its bezel-busting flagship Mi 8 Pro to the UK

Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 Pro in China earlier this year, and now the company's flagship handset is finally heading to the UK. But is that something you, dear reader, should be getting exited about? And quick look at some tech specs suggests the answer might well be a resounding 'yep.' The Mi 8 Pro packs a fairly hefty punch, with a super-crisp 6.21" AMOLED Full Screen Display, 12MP + 12MP AI dual camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship processor, and the new Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU all combining to create a handset that (on paper at least) appears to be a rather distinguished all-rounder. Meanwhile, additional features like a pressure sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared face unlock bring some extra gloss. At £499, looks like we have another must-have mid-ranger on our hands.