Twin cameras give Xiaomi's Mi 6 double vision

Fancy adding a splash of blurry bokeh to your photos? The Xiaomi Mi 6 can do just that, thanks to some twin camera cleverness that keeps pace with the iPhone 7 Plus. Beyond those twin 12MP snappers, which are also rocking optical image stabilisation, this 5.15in, Full HD flagship is also packing a Snapdragon 835 CPU and 6GB of RAM - so it’ll be a performance monster. Add in up to 128GB of storage, and wrap it up in either mirror-finish silver or ceramic black, and you get a slick slice of Chinese smartphone. There’s no headphone jack, though. Hope you like Bluetooth. It’s going on sale on the 28th of April through Mi.com, with prices starting from US$360.