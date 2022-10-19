The Honor X6 promises all-day affordability

The latest addition to Honor’s wallet-friendly X smartphone range is official. The Honor X6 will only set you back £150, but comes with an oversized battery and triple-lens rear camera setup that should rub shoulders with far pricier handsets.

With a 5000mAh cell, Honor reckons the X6 is good for 17 hours of streaming video before needing a trip to the mains socket – or in other words, it’ll last longer than you will, even if you’re reaaally into that new Netflix series. For daily duties, it should have no trouble lasting all day, and still have juice to make it to the next morning.

The X6 arrives in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colours, with goodies you might not expect from an entry-level phone like a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. We’re expecting an all-plastic build at this price, but at a healthy 194g it shouldn’t feel especially toy-like.

There’s a 6.5in, 1600×720 resolution LCD display up front with a dedicated eBook mode, which converts everything to greyscale for more comfortable on-the-go reading.

A teardrop notch contains a 5MP selfie cam, and a three-lens array around the back. A 50MP main snapper is the highlight, with f/1.8 aperture and 1080p video recording. It’s paired with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth camera, so you’re definitely going to want to stick to the higher pixel count camera for the best quality pics.

Power comes from a MediaTek Helio G25 CPU, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for adding extra space once you’ve filled the phone with apps, games and media. The phone runs Honor’s MagicUI 6.1 skin on top of Android 12, with Honor Share for quick wireless file transfers between other Honor gadgets.

The Honor X6 is on sale now directly from the Hihonor website and Amazon, as well as Argos, Very and Three stores on the high street.