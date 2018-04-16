Sony’s XZ2 Premium has a 4K display and a beast of a camera

Sony released its Xperia XZ2 at this year’s Mobile World Congress to relatively little fanfare, but you’re going to have a harder time overlooking the beefed up XZ2 Premium. Design-wise there’s little to tell the two phones apart, but with a 5.8in 4K HDR display (perfect for watching those 4K HDR home videos), 6GB of RAM, and larger 3,540mAh battery, the Premium model would definitely win in a fight. And that’s before we talk about the Motion Eye Dual Camera, very much the XZ2 Premium’s trump card. It’s packing a 19MP colour sensor and 12MP monochrome, with a max 12800 ISO for video capture and 51200 for stills. Data from both sensors is gobbled up by Sony’s AUBE fusion image signal processor, which the company says will result in much better low-light performance. An upgraded 13MP front cam is also supposed to snap better selfies in a darkened room. The Xperia XZ2 Premium is scheduled to launch globally in the summer.