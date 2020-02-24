Sony’s Xperia 10 II is a mid-range all-rounder built for entertainment

Want one of Sony’s uniquely tall-and-skinny smartphones but don’t want to pay full whack? You might want to take a look at the Xperia 10 II. Its 21:9 6in FHD+ display is an OLED, which should bring nicer colours and deeper blacks. It’s designed for Netflix, then, but if you need to be more productive, the wider display facilitates two apps running side-by-side for more effective multi-tasking. A triple camera setup consists of a 12P main wide-angle lens, and 8MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto lens. You can also shoot in 21:9 and record 4K video. As you’d expect for a mid-range phone, specs take a bit of a hit in places. A Snapdragon 665 isn’t as nippy as its flagship counterpart, while the 3,600mAh battery is on the smaller side. But you do get a 3.5mm jack, Hi-Res Audio support, an 8MP selfie camera and Android 10 out of the box. The Sony Xperia 10 II is due to launch in Spring 2020 and will be available in white or black. Prices to come.