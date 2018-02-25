The Samsung Galaxy S9 is last year’s best phone, but better

How do you improve on damn near perfection? That was Samsung’s predicament as it got to work on it’s latest flagship. The Galaxy S8 was the smartphone king of 2017, even after the Pixels and iPhone Xs staked their respective claims to the throne. So while the S9 doesn’t bring with it an abundance of changes, there’s more than enough here to ensure that crown remains in House Samsung. Truth told, most of the internals remain the same, except for an all-new Exynos 9810 processor, which will make an already lightning quick blower even faster. There’s changes to the camera, too. The 12MP sensor has a dual aperture that allows it to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures. In practice, this means it can vary the amount of light it use in photos, wherever you are. Throw in a more smudge-proof fingerprint scanner, facial unlock, and the same fabulous 5.8in QHD display you fell in love with last year, and you’ve got the new smartphone to beat. Pre-order today for a March 16 launch date.