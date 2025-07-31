Seiko’s new Speedtimer ‘Maximum Precision’ chronos celebrate their racing roots

Seiko has just unveiled its latest Prospex Speedtimer watches – and they’re a racing fan’s dream. The standout? A new ‘Maximum Precision’ mechanical chronograph powered by the high-end 8R48 movement. But what really caught my eye is the accompanying limited-edition collab with Datsun, nodding to the golden age of Japanese motorsports. I love the fact Seiko’s kept things faithful, with genuine vintage flair and a rock-solid movement under the hood.

The 2025 Prospex Speedtimer x Datsun Fairlady Z celebrates the 1969 launch of the original Seiko Speedtimer – one of the world’s first automatic chronographs with a column wheel and vertical clutch – and the debut of the iconic Datsun 240Z, which made its name in the brutal East African Safari Rally, also sponsored by Seiko.

There are four new models in total. The regular-production Speedtimer Chronograph (SRQ057) is £2950 (approx. US$3800), while the limited Datsun versions start at £2400 (approx. US$3100).

Each watch features Seiko’s in-house 8R48 calibre, combining a vertical clutch, column wheel and triple hammer for maximum precision.

And in person, the cases – 42mm wide and just under 50mm lug-to-lug – feel reassuringly sporty but not oversized.

The three Datsun editions are full of nice nods to the original 240Z. You’ve got different Datsun logo styles across the dials, from crisp block text to retro cursive.

The casebacks are engraved with logos or, in the SSC957’s case, a rally car illustration.

There’s a real mix of movements on offer. The SPB517 runs on Seiko’s 6R55 and includes a motorsport-style countdown timer (£2000 / approx. US$2600).

The SSC957 is solar-powered with a 60-minute chronograph and 24-hour sub-dial, and once charged, it’ll run for six months without seeing sunlight (£1000 / approx. US$1300).

The chronographs are finished on leather straps from certified sustainable tanneries, and they promise to be sweat- and water-resistant, too, which is always appreciated.

These new Speedtimers are available to pre-order today and land this September at Seiko boutiques and selected retailers. With only 500 of the top-tier SRQ057s being made, they won’t hang around.

