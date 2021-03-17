Samsung fattens up its mid-range with Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series might be eye-watering expensive (in this economy?!) but the company’s new A series models are far easier on the wallet - and all without abandoning everything you might expect from a serious smartphone. Available from today, the 6.5in Galaxy A52 5G (£399) and 6.7in Galaxy A72 (£419) both come with Super AMOLED Infinity-O screens, quad rear camera setups (64MP with OIS; ultra-wide; macro; and zoom), IP67 waterproofing, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage and octa-core processors. The A52 5G is the slightly better-equipped model, with 5G and a 120Hz screen, while the A72 has a 90Hz display and 3x optical zoom on one of its rear cameras. Both models are available in a range of colours named (yes, really) Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome White. Does A stand for Awesome, do you think – or Affordable?