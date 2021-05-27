The Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 5G are Xiaomi's latest attempt to conquer the UK mid-range market

Xiaomi is bringing two of its latest mid-range handsets to the UK in a bid to "reinvent" the cheap-and-cheerful smartphone experience. The Redmi Note 10S (£199) and Redmi Note 10 5G (£199) will both arrive in Blighty on May 27, and the former will combine a 6.43in AMOLED Display with a 64MP quad-camera, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 10 5G, meanwhile, packs a 90Hz AdaptiveSync 6.5in DotDisplay, 48MP triple-camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 5,000mAh battery, 5G support, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Both are offering pretty decent specs at very decent price points, so the only thing left to do is decide which one makes every fibre of your being bristle with insatiable desire. Too far? Too far.