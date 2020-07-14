The Realme X50 5G and impossibly cheap Realme Buds Q have landed in the UK

Realme is bringing a new 5G smartphone and some super-affordable true wireless buds to the UK. The latter takes the form of the Realme Buds Q (£29.99), which feature a customised R1Q chip to support 119ms super low latency (just like wired headsets), and enough on-board battery life for 4.5 hours of music playback. A charging case that offers enough juice for a whopping 20 hours of playback is also included, despite the slick buds only costing a paltry 30 quid. As for the phone, the X50 5G (£299) will cater to those who want to get ahead of the connectivity curve, and packs a Snapdragon 765G processor, 120hz 'Ultra Smooth' display (extremely impressive at this price), dual SIM support, a 48MP wide-angle quad camera with 4K video capture, and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. Better yet, anybody who grabs the handset on July 15 from the official Realme UK website will receive a pair of Buds Q for free. Tempting stuff.