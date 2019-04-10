Oppo's latest flagship has a 10x zoom lens and unique pop-out camera

Oppo newest flagship is called the Reno 10x Zoom Edition ($600), and it's shaping up to be an absolute belter. The pearlescent handset is overflowing with high-end tech including a 6.6-in display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 48-megapixel camera, 10x optical zoom lens, and a unique wedged shape pop-out selfie camera that nixes the need for a notch. A slightly more affordable version of the Reno will also be available, but that $400 handset only comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor, a smaller 6.4-in screen, and does away with the 10x lens. Still, it could be an option if you're keen to save some pennies. Choices choices!