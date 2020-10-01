Oppo Reno 4 Pro rocks a 48MP camera and speedy charging

Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5in OLED display with a mighty 93.4% screen to body ratio coupled with a very svelte 7.6mm frame to make for a waif of a phone. Pack in stereo speakers and lightning-fast 65W charging taking you from zero to 100 per cent in 36 minutes. Impressive on the camera front too, there are three snappers around the back - spearheaded by a 48MP Sony sensor. Low-light video is handled by a 12MP Ultra Night, ultrawide camera, and there’s also a 5x Hybrid (3x optical) telephoto lens. Video sees a big improvement with new steady mode to keep shakiness at bay, plus an enhanced night time mode for low-light scenarios. You’ll find a Snapdragon 765G processor at its core and stacks of RAM and storage - 12GB and 256GB respectively. Combine that with a somewhat modest 4000mAh battery and it makes for an enticing new 5G smartphone. The Reno 4 (£499) - also 5G, joins the series with a slightly lower refresh-rate screen and no optical zoom. And finally the affordable Reno 4 Z (£329) ditches the in-display fingerprint scanner for a side-mounted module and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, but it still packs a punch with 18W fast charging and a 48MP main camera. Available on 16 October in blue or black, or if it's the Pro you opt for - glitter green.