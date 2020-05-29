Oppo extends Find X2 series with affordable X2 Lite and mid-range X2 Neo

If variety is the spice of life, then the Oppo Find X2 series is one potent dish. Oppo's flagship smartphone range was only announced earlier this year, but the company has already expanded it with the addition of two new 5G handsets: the affordable Find X2 Lite (£399) and mid-range Find X2 Neo (£599). The entry level X2 Lite features a 48MP 'ultra-clear' quad camera, Snapdragon 765G processor, 4025mAh fast-charging battery, and 6.4in OLED display - so you're getting a fair bit of tech for under £400. The X2 Neo, meanwhile, is thinner and lighter than the Lite, and packs a more capable 48MP quad-cam that includes a 13MP telephoto lens. A 6.5inch curved OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage also give the Neo a bit more oomph where it counts, although you'll need to decide whether those upgrades justify that £599 price tag.