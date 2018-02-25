The Nokia 8 Sirocco gives Nokia's 2018 line-up real curve appeal

Well, it's about time. The new Nokia has finally thrown caution to the wind and launched a true blue flagship phone. It's only taken a year, but the Nokia 8 Sirocco could be worth the wait. It's one of the only phones that actually manages to pull off the same curved screen sides as Samsung's now-iconic Galaxy series, so while it might stick with a 16:9 aspect ratio, it still looks the business. That glass is sandwiched around a stainless steel frame, which is apparently twice as tough as the aluminium you'll find in "normal" phones. It's rocking an OLED panel with a 2K resolution, too, so picture quality should be top notch. There are twin Zeiss cameras around the back and another up front, plus you get must-have extras like wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. The one thing missing, though? A headphone jack. If that doesn't put you off, you'll be able to pick one up in April for €749.