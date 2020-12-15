The Nokia 5.4 delivers a 48MP quad camera and two-day battery for under £200

Nokia is doing is best Santa Claus impression and launching a new affordable smartphone in time for Christmas. The Finnish company is touting the Nokia 5.4 (£159) as the ideal companion for the hustle and bustle of modern life, and it's surprisingly feature-rich despite its diminutive price tag. For well under £200 you'll get your mitts on a handset with a 48MP quad camera capable of shooting video at 60 frames per seconds with 0 shutter lag and image stabilisation. The Android smartphone also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 6.39in HD+ punch-hole display, and two-day 4000mAh battery - all of which is tucked away in a durable polycarbonate body that can apparently withstand around 70.5lbs of downward force. That should help it survive the treacherous journey from the North Pole when it launches (from Santa's workshop) on December 18.