The Nokia 2.3 is an AI-powered smartphone that doesn't cost the earth

Nokia is back with a new entry-level mobile that promises to harness the power of artificial intelligence. Designed by HMD Global, which purchased the iconic Finnish brand back in 2016, the Nokia 2.3 (€109) features an "AI fuelled" 13MP dual camera that should help users capture the perfect shot, a sizeable 6.2in HD+ display, and a two-day battery that utilises 'AI-assisted Adaptive Battery’ technology to squeeze out every bit of juice. Facial recognition tech and a dedicated Google Assistant button have been added to woo those of you who love life’s little extras, while Nokia has also pledged to future-proof the handset by delivering monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years. How sweet of them.