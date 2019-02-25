The Nokia 210 is a feature phone that redefines affordability

From now on, when you hear the words 'bargain handset,' I want you to think of the Nokia 210. Unveiled at MWC in Barcelona over the weekend, Nokia's latest feature phone brings a new meaning to the word affordable. Despite being priced at just €30, the vintage-style mobile is surprisingly versatile, and sports a data-light Opera Mini web browser, rear VGA camera, and Facebook connectivity. Crucially, it's also been built to last, and comes cased in a durable polycarbonate shell to protect it from any bumps and scrapes, while a removable BL-5C 1020 mAh battery should provide up to 20 days standby time on a single charge. Not bad, eh!