The new and improved Huawei P Smart 2019 is an impressive all-rounder

Look, we all love a flashy flagship, but there's a special place in our hearts for an affordable all-rounder that manages to deliver quality without breaking the bank. The new and improved Huawei P Smart 2019 is one such device. The recently unveiled midmarket mobile improves on its predecessor in almost every way, combining an expansive 6.21inch Dewdrop Display with a powerful Kirin 710 octa-core chipset and high performance AI cameras at both the front and rear to deliver a staggeringly versatile package. There's no official word on how much the P Smart 2019 will cost, but reports suggest it'll retail for under $300 when it finally hits shelves. This one's worth keeping an eye on.