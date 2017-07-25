Moto’s tough Z2 uses the Force

You can’t have it both ways. If you want a phone that looks nice you better be prepared for it to smash into a thousand pieces if it ever makes an unexpected meeting with the pavement. That is, of course, unless you own a Motorola Z2 Force. Its 5.5in Quad HD AMOLED screen is covered by ShatterShield tech, which scuffs up over time but won’t smash if you drop it. Instead there’s an outer layer that can be more easily (and cheaply) replaced than a whole screen. Chuck in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, dual cameras, and compatibility with MotoMod accessories, and this is a flagship phone you won’t want to mess with.