Moto’s back with a sleeker, faster Z2 Play that’ll go for days

While its mods didn’t go viral, the Moto Z Play was a novel attempt at working modularity - and now it’s back, in slimmer, lighter and speedier form. The Z2 Play ships with the same ability to handle attachments, with new mods announced to partner with it - including a Moto GamePad and a TurboPower Pack. As for the phone itself, it retains a 5.5in Super AMOLED display, but carries a 2.2GHz octa-core chip and updated laser autofocus - despite a weight saving over the original. Better yet, the cell can do up to 30 hours on a single charge, with eight hours of boost from just 15 minutes at the plug. No price, yet, but it’ll launch this year.