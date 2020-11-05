Motorola's Moto G9 Power has an enormous battery

For most of us, forgetting to pack a smartphone charger over a weekend trip is a recipe for the jitters, but that’s not the case when you’re the owner of a Moto G9 Power. Housing a whopping 6,000mAh battery, it should last 60 hours without running out of power. It’s not all brawn either, the 6.8in screen is complemented with a triple rear camera, including a macro sensor for close-ups and a depth sensor for portraits, plus there’s a generous 16MP front-facing camera. Thanks to Quad Pixel technology, there’s 4x more light sensitivity, which can only serve to boost your smartphone photography. The G9 Power (£179) available in electric violet and metallic sage (which sound like WWE monikers) comes with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, ideal for multitasking and some serious media perusal.