Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus does triple cameras on a budget

If you’re after bang for your buck in smartphones, Motorola’s G-series has been doing the business for a while. Its latest, the Moto G8+, is unsurprisingly the best of the bunch. The headline feature is a three camera setup, which includes a 48MP main sensor with Night Vision, a bokeh-generating depth sensor and a 117 degree ultra-wide angle action cam. For your 239 pennies you also get a 6.3in FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 25MP front snapper, dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby and a 4,000 mAh battery that’ll give you 40 hours of juice on a full charge. Running on Motorola’s bloat-free Android 9 and available in either Cosmic Blue or Crystal Pink, the Moto G8+ will be available to buy from October 28.