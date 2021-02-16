Motorola’s Moto G10 and G30 offer 2-day battery life, plus bar-raising camera specs

Moto’s hit double figures with its latest stars of the G family, though the G10 (£149.99) and G30 (£179.99) show real signs of maturity. The G30 being the slightly more advanced member, has a Snapdragon 662 processor at its heart, with a 64MP quad camera system and Night Vision, plus a 13MP front facing camera. The 6.5in HD+ screen is shared by both models; only the G30 has a 90Hz refresh rate too. Meanwhile the G10 is no slouch with a Snapdragon 460 processor, a 48MP quad camera system and an 8MP front facing camera. While the G30 comes with a 20W charging cable compared to the G10’s 10W cable, they both have a 5000mAh battery for all day play, a speedy finger-print reader, and the near extinct headphone jack. If they're anything like the predecessors, these are the heirs of the budget throne.