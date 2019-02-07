The Moto G7 Power brings 60 hours of battery life

From 1 March and for a terribly reasonable £179, the Moto G7 Power offers an outrageous amount of juice. Imagine going two days without having to give your blower a watt-load of power; therein lies the beauty of the 5000 mAh battery which Motorola claim will endure 60s hours sans charge. Sporting a new Gorilla Glass back, housing Snapdragon 632, running Android 9 and a 6.2in HD display, when it eventually does start to flag, there’s TurboPower charging which gives you a day’s worth of juice after only 15 minutes.