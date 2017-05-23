Meizu's new M5c channels that old Lumia charm

Remember Nokia's lovely Lumia phones of a few years ago? Colourful, distinctive and crafted from a tactile polycarbonate, their only flaw was running Windows Phone. Well, Chinese smartphone maker Meizu seems to remember those glory days, because its new M5c is also made from polycarbonate and is available in colourful red, blue, pink, gold and (less colourful) black finishes. Fortunately, it runs on Meizu's Android-based and highly customisable Flyme 6 OS not Windows. Elsewhere it’s a reasonably well specced mid-ranger: quad-core 1.3GHz processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 5in full HD screen and 8MP camera plus a pretty big 3000mAh battery. No word on pricing yet, but expect it to be affordable.