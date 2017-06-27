With lines that shine, the Honor 9 looks mighty fine

Love the dual-camera cleverness of Huawei’s P10, but have more of a thing for glistening glass than matte metal - and want to a whole bundle of cash while you’re at it? Say hello to the Honor 9. Underneath that shiny skin, it’s practically identical to the P10, with the same beefy Kirin 960 CPU, same EMUI skin running on top of Android 7, and same 1080p resolution. OK, so it skimps out on those fancy schmancy Leica logos around the camera lenses, but it’s still got a kick-ass 12MP+20MP setup that’ll take moody monochrome, dreamy depth-of-field and get you closer to the action with 2x zoom. Remind us again why you’d spent more on the P10? You can pre-order a SIM-free handset right now for £379.99, or pick one up on contract through Three.