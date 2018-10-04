LG has officially unveiled the five camera V40 ThinQ

We knew the LG V40 ThinQ was coming, but now it’s here, and look, mum - five cameras! This army of snappers is obviously the USP for LG’s latest blower, but what do they actually do? Well, you’ve got three cameras on the back and two on the front. The rear setup is comprised of a 16MP super wide-angle lens, a 12MP main sensor and another 12MP telephoto. The phone can show you a preview of what each lens is seeing so you can choose the best one for the job, or you can just use the Triple Shot feature to quickly snap a photo with all three. Clever stuff. And like the G7 ThinQ before it, AI performs all manner of camera trickery in the background. The front cameras are a 5MP wide-angle and 8MP standard, and you can adjust the blur on your portraits. The V40 ThinQ has a 6.4in OLED display, with a Snapdragon 845 and 6GB of RAM under the hood. No word on a UK launch yet, but prices will start at $900 in the US.