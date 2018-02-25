It’s double or nothing for the screen-tastic Samsung Galaxy S9+

Mr Whippy with a Flake on top or not? No disrespect to ice cream that’s been funnelled out of a cardboard box, but it’s not even a choice is it? So it goes with this year’s two new Samsung Galaxy phones: the S9 and S9+. We’ve already talked up the S9+’s little brother, but if you want our advice, it’s the pricier, plus-sized model that you should be throwing your cash at. It has a new zoom-happy dual lens camera that's been upgraded from last year’s superb Note 8, while the new dual f2.4 to f1.5 aperture gives you 28% more light. You’re going to be doing a lot of Netflix bingeing on the still glorious 6.2in QHD super AMOLED display, and that’s paired with new speakers that are 1.4x louder than the S8. Oh yeah, and there’s still a headphone jack. Thank you, Samsung. Thank you. The Galaxy S9+ will be on sale from March 16, price £TBC. You can pre-order now.