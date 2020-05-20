The Huawei P40 Lite 5G delivers lighting quick connectivity and a 64MP quad-cam for under £400

Huawei is looking to crack open the 5G market with its latest handset, which promises a robust feature set and 5G support for under £400. The main selling point of the Huawei P40 Lite 5G (£379) is that cheap-and-cheerful price tag, but the slick device doesn't flake out on the feature front. Peel back the affordable veneer, and you'll find a 64MP AI quad-camera, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.5in FullView display, and an advanced 7nm Kirin 820 5G SoC with integrated 5G modem. A fast-charging 4000mAh battery also promises to keep that tech ticking over for a full day, which should help you put that camera through its paces. If that's piqued your interest, you'll be able to pick up the P40 Lite 5G when it hits shelves on June 17.