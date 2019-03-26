Huawei P30 goes mad for megapixels

How many megapixels is too many? If you’re Huawei, you can always have more, which is why the P30 packs in 96 across four separate cameras: a 32MP one on the front and a trio of 40MP super spectrum f/1.8, 16MP ultrawide f/2.2 and 8MP with 3x optical zoom on the back. There’s no time-of-flight lens like on the P30 Pro but the super spectrum sensor captures yellow light instead of green, meaning you get 40% more colour data and crisper images. There’s a fingerprint sensor built into the 6.1in 2340x1080 OLED screen with a Kirin 980 processor underneath. Notch naysayers will be glad to see a dew drop, while the ‘chin’ has also been reduced in size. The P30 comes in three colours and will set you back £699.