The Huawei P20 is like a flagship smartphone pick n mix

You’ve resisted Animoji, politely declined Bixby, and you’re still waiting patiently for your next superpowered blower. Huawei’s new P20 doesn’t do anything dramatically different from the iPhone X or Samsung’s Galaxy S9, but it should keep pace with them while asking for less of your cash. One thing it doesn’t get is an OLED display, Huawei instead opting for a 5.8in 2244x1080 LCD for its glass and metal flagship. The lower bezel is just wide enough to house a fingerprint sensor, and you’ll immediately spot a notch on top. Unlike the iPhone, though, the still controversial design quirk can be swapped in for a black bar. Under the hood there’s a Kirin 970 processor, 4GB of RAM and a big ol’ 3400mAh battery. The dual camera setup features a 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP mono lens, with a 24MP front cam on selfie duty. Yep, 24. Your grinning mush has never been captured in such detail. The Huawei P20 is due out next month, with prices to be confirmed.