Huawei Mate 30 Pro is a blisteringly hot smartphone but costs €1099

There’s a newly designed, more compact 6.5in flex OLED screen wrapped around Huawei’s most premium flagship ever. Zero bezels on either edge and a substantially smaller notch than the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, make this the best looking Mate yet. Available in black, space silver, cosmic purple and emerald green, it’s IP 68 rated and it houses a massive 4,500 mAH battery. The Halo ring is where you can find the quad camera array featuring an ultra-wide 40MP f/1.8, a wide 40MP f/1.6, an 8MP telephoto f/2.4 and a 3D depth sensing machine. Super fast 27W wireless charging is on board and Huawei confirmed it’ll run the latest Android 10 with EMUI 10 bringing Dark Mode and AI auto-detect which tracks your eye movements and then the display will transition from either portrait or landscape. Spooky. No word on UK availability yet, and the absense of Google apps is going to be hard to stomach.