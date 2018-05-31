HTC’s Desire 12+ bargain smartphone is now available in the UK

If the thought of splashing out nearly a grand on a smartphone makes your wallet scream, point your eyes towards HTC’s Desire 12+ (£199), now out in the UK. Available in Cool Black and Warm Silver, it mimics the flagship U12+’s eye-catching ’liquid surface’, albeit on the cheap with acrylic. Cost-cutting’s evident elsewhere, too, not least with the 6-inch display only offering a 1440x720 resolution. But before you start thinking this sounds more ‘leaves a lot to be desired’ than your heart’s desire, this budget phone’s still packed with decent tech for the price: Android Oreo; HTC Sense Companion with smart alarms and charging reminders; 3GB RAM; dual 13MP+2MP camera; fingerprint sensor; and a headphone jack. (And, lo, suddenly even iPhone X and Huawei P20 owners feel a pang of jealously for your two-hundred quid handset…)