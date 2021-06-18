The Honor 50 series welcomes back the big G

It’s old news that Huawei and Google have been at loggerheads in recent history which culminated in all Huawei smartphone models after the P30 Pro not providing Google services. Now that Huawei has sold off the Honor brand, the company can now rekindle its Google relationship and what better way to kick off than with the Honor 50 series? Both the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro have four rear cameras: a 100MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth camera. The Honor 50 Pro has a beefed up selfie camera rocking a 32MP and 12MP ultrawide cameras and the Honor 50 only gets the 32MP camera. The Honor 50 Pro sports a 6.72in screen, opposed to the Honor 50's 6.57in display, yet both have a smooth 120Hz display. Both smartphones house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G platform and you’ll be able to get your hands on one in the UK later this year. With Google Maps back on the agenda, this might be a huge step in the right direction for Honor.