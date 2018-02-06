Hey there, four eyes: The Honor 9 Lite has two twin-cam snappers

It might be Lite in name, but Honor's latest wallet-friendly phone isn't light on features. It takes the already excellent Honor 9, slims down the bezels and shifts the front-facing finger scanner to the back in favour of an 18:9 screen. The 5.65in, Full HD-plus-a-bit-more panel shouldn't stretch your digits like a portable torture device, like some 6in plus phones doing the rounds right now. The 9 Lite is also packing four cameras - a 13MP + 2MP setup on the back, and the same again up front. It might be a step down in terms of pixel count from the Honor 9, but it should make the Lite a dab hand at adding dreamy depth blur to your selfies, as well as your regular snaps. The slick, all-glass design stays the same, the 3000mAh battery should get you through the day on one charge, and a Kirin 659 should provide plenty of CPU grunt. The Honor 9 Lite is going on sale today for £199, making it a true bargain blower.