This case clads your phone in handcrafted walnut

Like a questionable Christmas tie, your phone case says a lot about you. Take that diamante-clad Hello Kitty number you’ve been toting since January: it tells me you’ve an unhealthy interest in Japanese anthropomorphic cartoons. Similarly, this handmade walnut wrap from Snakehive says “I care about style and the environment”. Crafted from sustainable walnut sourced from across the globe, the Wilderness Wood sleeves (£16.95) do good for your wallet, your street cred and the planet - all while keeping your smartphone safely sheathed. Walnut not your colour? There’s everything from Rosewood to Bamboo, in fits for plenty of phones.