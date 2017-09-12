Apple's iPhone 8 is a glass-backed masterpiece

Fancy an iPhone X? Ha! Not on your salary you don't. The new iPhone 8 is more in your price range, and do you know what? It's actually worth getting excited about. With an all-new glass design, faster A11 Bionic processor and updated 12-megapixel rear camera, it's the iPhone 7 with a major facelift. Considering Apple hasn't changed its smartphone design since the all-aluminium iPhone 6, this still amounts to a huge overhaul. Especially since that glass back allows for wireless charging: a first for an Apple handset. Alas, not everything's changed with the iPhone 8. A dual-lens camera setup is still reserved for the iPhone 8 Plus, while the iPhone X gets a gorgeous almost bezel-free OLED screen. The iPhone 8 is out next Friday, 22 September, and will be available from £699 for the 64GB model. The 256GB model costs £849.