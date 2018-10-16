6.5in Huawei Mate 20 is a big phone with a small notch

In the market for a big blower but put off by the fat notch at the top of the Pixel 3 XL’s screen? Huawei might have just the thing for you. With its 6.53in FHD+ display the Mate 20 is even bigger than Google’s biggest offering, plus it dwarfs Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 and the higher-res Mate 20 Pro, but its notch is a barely there 'dewdrop' that houses the front-facing 24MP camera. Unlike the Pro, the Mate 20’s fingerprint sensor is round the back with its trio of 12MP wide angle, 16MP ultra wide angle and 8MP 2x telephoto Leica cameras, but it does still get Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 CPU and comes in the same five colours: black, green, blue, pink gold and twilight. Tempted? You can pick up the version with 4GB of RAM for €799, while the 6GB one is €849.