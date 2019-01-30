The Terra is an autonomous lawnmower from the minds behind Roomba

Not content with simply vacuuming your floors, Roomba maker iRobot has unveiled a new domestic droid that'll chip in outside by mowing your lawn. It's hard to see the Terra as anything other than a Roomba for the great outdoors, and that's because it effectively is. The bot uses the same mapping tech as the Roomba to chop and trim your grass without too much hassle, making lawn maintainence as easy as turning on the little tyke before sitting back with a cold one. The initial setup is fairly straightforward, and once you've told the Terra where to prowl by marking your lawn with boundary wires and wireless beacons, and driving it once around the perimeter, it's basically good to go. After that, it'll work autonomously to keep your green green grass looking super-fly. What a good sport.