The stunning Oupio is a bluetooth speaker and smart lamp rolled into one

Here at Stuff, we have what some might consider an unhealthy obsession with lamps. We also regularly experience a satanic craving for aesthetically sublime speakers. So, you can imagine our delight when we stumbled across the Oupio (£491), a stunning bluetooth speaker and smart lamp rolled into one. Currently seeking funding over on indiegogo, the Oupio is capable of serenading your earholes with sweet, sweet melodies while simultaneously delighting your retinas with all manner of adjustable lighting. It's absolutely gorgeous as well, and combines modern design flourishes with earthy materials like wood, glass, metal, and wool to create a winning formula.