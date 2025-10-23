Dominate the competition with ASUS Republic Of Gamers’ fastest ever esports kit

You can always rely on ASUS to pull something cool out of the bag when it comes to gaming equipment, and its latest releases are exactly what you’d expect. Not only has the company revealed the world’s fastest esports gaming monitor, but new keyboards and gaming mice to improve your reaction times and keep your desktop looking sharp.

The big reveal from ASUS has been the ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace. This 24in 1080p gaming monitor uses a Super TN panel for refresh rates as high as 610Hz with easy overclock option (600Hz out the box), with a 0.1ms response time as the minimum. Designed specifically for professional esports gamers, who demand a high framerate above all else, the input lag on this screen is just 0.8ms, 56% lower than other 600Hz monitors.

What this means in practice is exceptional smoothness and ultrarealistic gameplay, though you’ll need a pretty powerful PC to feed it that many frames every second. ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur 2 (ELMB 2) technology enhances blur reduction performance while offering brighter visuals when compared to the previous-gen ELMB tech.

Even your gaming setup can be optimised thanks to the redesigned stand included with the ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace. Its base is smaller than those of previous gaming monitors, freeing up precious space on your desktop, and the screen is more user-friendly thanks to the exclusive ASUS DisplayWidget Center, which enables easy access to OSD and monitor settings adjustments with a mouse rather than having to fiddle around with buttons you can’t see.

The ultralight pro mouse

There are also new ASUS products for the rest of your desktop. The ROG Harpe II Ace Gaming Mouse is ultralight, weighing in at just 48g, and features a semi-symmetrical shape developed with the help of esports professionals that’s perfect for claw and fingertip grips, while the side buttons are precisely positioned and angled to provide clear separation between front and back, ensuring intuitive thumb access and reducing the chance of accidental mis-clicks.

Available in black or Moonlight White, with a smooth, matt coating that effectively manages sweat and grease, ensuring an anti-slip grip, it’s made from an innovative bio-based nylon material that reduces weight and enhances impact resistance, and along with the large, friction-reducing feet underneath the mouse is perfectly balanced to enable effortless flicks and swift swipes for absolute precision in every play.

Underneath the ROG Harpe II Ace is a 42,000 dpi optical sensor with track-on-glass technology for maximum precision, and an 8KHz polling rate with ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless technology means all your movements make it to the game. Its ROG optical micro switches have a 100-million-click lifespan and promise crisp, instant results from whatever weapon you’re aiming.

Tri-mode connectivity merges Bluetooth and 2.4GHz RF with a wired USB connection and the ability to pair with multiple devices, making the ROG Harpe II Ace one of the most versatile gaming mice available.

The precise and flexible gaming keyboard

You’ll need a keyboard for your esports setup, and the ROG Falcata Gaming Keyboard has some amazing tricks up its sleeve. This 75% split gaming keyboard has hot-swappable ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches, advanced Hall effect sensors and ASUS’ Rapid Trigger tech for faster response times. Its keystrokes are refined, with customisable 0.1–3.5mm actuation and 0.01mm-step precise tuning, while offering exceptional precision and accurate input detection. You can instantly adjust actuation point, Rapid Trigger sensitivity, volume, media, and keyboard lighting with a multi-function wheel and button.

As a split gaming keyboard, the ROG Falcata is built for precision and flexibility. The unique design allows users to detach the side of the right keyboard, retaining the left half when gaming, and the 75% layout includes the essential arrow, function, and navigation keys while keeping overall dimensions compact. Compared to a 65% keyboard, this design frees up even more desktop space for mouse movement.

Inside, the latest pre-lubed magnetic switch delivers a solid, ultra-precise feel with lightning-fast responsiveness along with a 100-million-keystroke lifespan. The polycarbonate top housing and POM plastic stems and bottom housing ensure ultrasmooth keystrokes, while the walled-stem design enhances stability and keeps out dust and debris. This results in consistently smooth, reliable, and precise keypresses, whether you’re gaming or typing.

ASUS ROG’s incredible innovations mean esports gaming keeps getting faster and more accurate. With incredible refresh rates on its monitors, plus mouse and keyboard sets that can keep up with all those frames, playing esports with an ASUS setup is the best way to experience online competitive gaming.