See your dietary mistakes in terrifying 3D with the ShapeScale body scanner

If you’re tired of your bathroom scales sarcastically flashing your weight at you, wait till you step on the ShapeScale ($299). Its arm extends and spins around you to create a 3D model of your body and its many ‘contours’. Once you’ve been digitised, the app then creates heatmaps to show your losses and gains, while labelling your levels of lean and fat mass with ruthless accuracy. It sure beats doing the calipers fat test, though we think sentient robots will ultimately use ShapeScale to measure our suitability for labour and fuel.