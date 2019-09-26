Ring's first indoor-only security camera supports 1080p video and night vision

Security outfit Ring has created its first indoor-only camera, which it has imaginatively branded the Ring Indoor Cam (£49). The affordable camera is small enough to be placed just about anywhere in your home, and features 1080p HD video, motion zones, night vision, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording. Of course, sticking a camera in your home might cause guests to raise a few eyebrows, which is why the Ring Indoor Cam also allows users to disable motion and audio recording through the app, and sports an indicator light that switches on whenever the camera is recording or Live View is active. It'll be available in the UK early next year.