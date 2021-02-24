The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 ups the ante with 3D motion detection

Amazon’s Ring brand is usually what pops to mind when you think of camera-equipped video doorbells, but the competition has gotten hotter in recent years. That’s why Ring has stepped its game up with the new Video Doorbell Pro 2, an upgrade over its previous premium model with an array of new enhancements. Unlike the widescreen view of previous Ring models, the wired Video Doorbell Pro 2 opts for a square image to give you a taller look at what’s outside your door - ideal for keeping an eye on packages, no doubt. On top of that, the crisper 1536p image delivers more detail, while colour night vision provides a better view once the sun goes down. On top of all of that, new 3D motion detection functionality uses depth data to better track movement for additional context on what’s happening outdoors, plus there's a bird’s eye view map. The latest and greatest Ring doorbell will hit the UK on 31 March for £219.