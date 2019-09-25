The next-gen Amazon Echo gets better sound for the same price

The Amazon Echo is a clever thing indeed, but it’s never really done your music justice. At least it didn’t until Amazon released the souped up Echo Plus, which performed respectably for the price. Good news, then, that the standard and far more popular Echo has been updated for 2019, and now houses the same audio architecture as 2017’s Plus. That means you get a 3in woofer and increased back volume for meatier bass performance, and it still costs just £90. Rivals like the Sonos One are still some way ahead in sonic terms, but for a sub-£100 speaker the Echo could be hard to beat. The design has also been updated, with the fabric-wrapped Echo available in a number of styles, including Twilight Blue, Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone. You can pre-order now.