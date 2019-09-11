Motion Pillow is a smart pillow that stops you snoring by moving your head while you sleep

Snoring can cause sleep deprivation and other health problems – not least when an angry partner at their wits’ end beans you with whatever’s close at hand. Motion Pillow (from $265) aims to help everyone get a good night’s sleep, by making your pillow smarter. The gadget’s solution box (which doubles as a wireless charger) has a mic that detects your snoring. It then figures out where your head is, and inflates one of four air bags in the pillow. This gently reorients your head, improves airflow, and – in theory – alleviates snoring. There’s an app for tracking how everything’s going – although sadly not an option for a partner to login and abruptly inflate all four airbags at once, to catapult you out of the window during those nights when even Motion Pillow can’t get them some peace and quiet.