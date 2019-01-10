Lovot companion robot wants to make the world a better place

According to the Beatles, all you need is love. But if Japanese start-up Groove X has anything to do with it, all you need is Lovot (£TBA) - one of these slightly creepy looking robots that are packed with sensors throughout their furry bodies. In fact, they're sold in pairs and the idea is that they hang around in your house like pets, getting in the way and begging for your affection. If you pay too much attention to one the other will get jealous. The theory is that they nurture the owner’s capacity to love, although being badgered for a cuddle by something that looks like the result of a night of passion between a Furby and a webcam seems more likely to result in quite the opposite kind of emotions.