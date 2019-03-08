I-Box Vault liberates your Echo Spot from the bedside

As alarm clocks go they don’t get much smarter than Amazon’s Echo Spot. The only problem? If you want to use its camera for video calls you have to sit on the bed, which might not be ideal if you’re talking to your boss. Now you can unshackle the Spot from its power cable and chat from anywhere you want by mounting it on top of an I-Box Vault (£59.99). Not only does the Vault offer eight hours of battery powered music playback, the built-in 12W speakers and bass radiator mean the sound quality gets a big boost too. Just don’t forget to put it back in place before bed.